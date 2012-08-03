Pakistan back in the race as rain helps their cause
BIRMINGHAM Pakistan edged South Africa by 19 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method on Wednesday to keep alive their Champions Trophy hopes as rain continued to play havoc with the tournament.
LONDON Russian flag bearer Maria Sharapova reached the Olympic women's singles final with 6-2 6-3 victory over compatriot Maria Kirilenko at Wimbledon on Friday.
The third seed, competing at the Games for the first time, will now hope to emulate Elena Dementieva who won gold in the event for Russia in Beijing four years ago.
Sharapova, wearing a dashing red shirt, was made to fight by Kirilenko in the second set but claimed victory with a volleyed winner on her second match point before blowing kisses to the fans watching on Court One.
She will face either Wimbledon champion Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka for gold. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Mark Meadows; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.