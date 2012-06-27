* Mirza says act reeks of 'chauvinism'
* Federation wants focus to be on winning medals
By Amlan Chakraborty
NEW DELHI, June 27 Sania Mirza has accused the
India tennis federation of using her as "bait" to placate
doubles specialist Leander Paes as discontent continues to
rumble over the country's controversial selection process for
the Olympics.
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) was forced to enter
two men's doubles teams for London instead of one after both
Mahesh Bhupathi and regular partner Rohan Bopanna refused to
join up with the country's top-ranked doubles player Paes.
Last Thursday, AITA defused the row by announcing that Paes
would play with Vishnu Vardhan while the Bhupathi-Bopanna
partnership would remain intact for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
The federation also said Paes would partner Sania Mirza in
the mixed doubles, something perceived as a compromise for the
men's doubles world number seven after AITA's plan to send the
strongest men's team on paper came undone.
"...what I find disillusioning is the humiliating manner in
which I was put up as a bait to try and pacify one of the
disgruntled stalwarts of Indian tennis," Mirza said in a
statement late on Tuesday.
The whole episode reeked of "male chauvinism", the
25-year-old added, feeling she had been "offered as compensation
to partner one of the feuding champions to lure him into
accepting to play with a men's player he does not wish to play
with".
"This kind of blatant humiliation of Indian womanhood needs
to be condemned even if it comes from the highest controlling
body of tennis in our country," added Mirza, who moved to Dubai
following her marriage to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib
Malik.
Mirza, who won the French Open mixed doubles title with
Bhupathi this month, conceded that she was ready to play with
whoever AITA paired her with and the decision would not affect
her performance in London.
"...I can assure all my countrymen that I shall never allow
these difficult circumstances to come in the way of giving my
very best when the Games begin," she said.
PURELY MERIT
The tennis federation responded by stating Mirza and Paes
had been put together "purely on merit".
"AITA respects all its players and is fully aware of the
accomplishments of Sania Mirza as an excellent tennis player,"
federation secretary Bharat Oza said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"AITA believes that Leander and Sania together are capable
of producing fantastic results at the Olympics.
"We earnestly appeal to all the players to unite together,
shed off all their differences, stop going public and join hands
together in the best national interest of winning medals for the
country and to bring glory to the nation," Oza added.
Bhupathi slammed the authorities by saying "things couldn't
have got uglier for us in Indian tennis the last week".
"It's unbelievable situation they have put her in and I
obviously sympathise with Sania. I feel for her in her letter,"
Bhupathi told reporters after he and Bopanna reached the second
round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon.
"As far as I'm concerned, I'm committed to her. We're
playing here, and if we get a chance to, we will play the
Olympics. Obviously in her letter she clearly stated that we
have won two grand slam titles (together, including) two weeks
ago (in Paris).
"Everyone seems to think that I'm the one manipulating and
pulling the strings for all these extremely individual and
successful tennis players like Rohan and Sania. It's not true.
"From our point of view, he (Paes) definitely being the
No. 1 player in India, deserves to go. But he needs to deserve
to go with someone who wants to play with him."
Mirza, who has dropped to 246th in the WTA singles rankings,
won her only tournament at the Hyderabad Open in 2005 and was
once ranked 27th in the world.
Former Indian player Vijay Amritraj said the situation could
have been avoided.
"I've tried to stay out of it but what I would say is that
whatever decision they were going to make should have been made
earlier," Amritraj said at Wimbledon.
"It's already too late. I can understand players' concerns
because if you have been playing with someone all year as a
partnership then you would want to play with them at the
Olympics. It's very unfortunate."
