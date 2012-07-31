Tennis player Leander Paes speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) stadium in New Delhi February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

LONDON Taking to court with his 94th men's doubles partner, India's Leander Paes has seen more pairings than most, but the 39-year-old is focused on another record as the first tennis player to compete at six consecutive games.

The doubles specialist, who was at the centre of an angry row over who would partner whom in the Olympic tennis event at Wimbledon, won a singles bronze in Atlanta 1996 but is still seeking his first doubles medal.

"It's really awesome to come back for my sixth Olympics," said Paes, who is hoping his success at Wimbledon, where he has won four doubles titles in the men's and mixed, will help.

"I know this place like the back of my hand so I know how each court plays. It's important to get comfortable on it and set a strategy; this is a knockout tournament - if you don't win then you are out."

Paes's former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi, with whom he won three grand slams before an acrimonious split, threatened to boycott the Olympics if he was forced to play with Paes instead of his regular tour partner Rohan Bopanna.

But the All India Tennis Association (AITA), which had originally intended to send only one men's doubles team, eventually bowed to pressure, pairing Bhupathi and Bopanna together while teaming Paes up with Vishnu Vardhan, a 25-year-old ranked 240 in doubles.

Paes will also play in the mixed doubles with Sania Mirza.

AGEING GRACEFULLY

Paes and Vardhan, who has never played in a grand slam or competed in the Olympics, beat Dutch duo Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer 7-6 4-6 6-2 in their opening match on Monday to set up a second round clash with French number two seeds Michael Llodra and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga later on Tuesday.

"Any player who ages gracefully needs a great partner. And for me it's the first match I am really playing with Vishnu ever and I am really impressed with how comfortable we feel together on the court," former world doubles number one Paes, who is now ranked fifth, told reporters.

"It's amazing how someone who can work hard, keep things simple and put himself on the line every day can produce some great stuff," he said. "I have got to commend my coach who has worked with Vishnu very hard over the last three weeks."

Tennis was reintroduced as a full Olympic sport in Seoul 1988, having been taken off the programme after the Paris games in 1924. Paes made his Olympic debut four years later in Barcelona.

But Paes, whose father Vece was part of India's bronze medal-winning 1972 Olympic hockey team, is still a long way off beating the all time games appearance record, with London 2012 marking a 10th Olympics for Canadian show jumper Ian Millar.

"At this point in time I'm here to celebrate my family," said Paes. (Editing by Ed Osmond)