Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON Olympic tennis mixed doubles first round results on Thursday.
Results Table
Leander Paes/Sania Mirza (India) beat Nenad Zimonjic/Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 6-2 6-4
Christopher Kas/Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat 2-Robert Bryan/Liezel Huber (U.S.) 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-5
1-Max Mirnyi/Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat Philipp Petzschner/Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-2 6-2
Daniele Bracciali/Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Robert Lindstedt/Sofia Arvidsson (Sweden) 6-3 4-6 10-8
Juan Martin Del Potro/Gisela Dulko (Argentina) beat Mikhail Youzhny/Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 7-5
3-Mike Bryan/Lisa Raymond (United States) beat Andreas Seppi/Sara Errani (Italy) 7-5 6-3
Lleyton Hewitt/Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat 4-Marcin Matkowski/Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-3 6-3
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.