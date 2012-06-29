SAN JOSE, California Competition for U.S. Olympic spots heated up at the gymnastics trials on Thursday, hardly surprising for a men's team believed to be the strongest since the nation won the gold medal at the 1984 Games.

There were three lead changes at the top of the overall standings over the six events before world parallel bars champion Danell Leyva ended the first day of competition narrowly ahead of U.S. all-around champion John Orozco.

Sam Mikulak was close behind in third with Jonathan Horton, the 2008 Olympic silver medalist on high bar, in fourth and 2008 team mate Jake Dalton fifth.

There are 15 U.S. gymnasts at the HP Pavilion competing for just five spots up for grabs at the London Games, and those five will be decided after the second day of competition on Saturday.

"The reality of it is, when you look at the team and the make-up, I would say there's eight or nine guys that are Olympic-worthy to make it," Horton told Reuters. "And we know who we are.

"It's just like in 2004 when I made my first Olympic trials, I knew I wasn't going to make the team. I was just there as kind of a victory lap. There are going to be three or four guys that aren't on this Olympic team that deserve to be on it."

The gold medal winning U.S. team in 1984 was led by Peter Vidmar, Bart Conner, Mitch Gaylord and Tim Daggett.

Gaylord, who now works for NBC as a television analyst, believes no other squad since has been as deep as the 2012 lineup.

"It's certainly the best team since 1984," he said, high praise which has taken Cuba-born Leyva by surprise.

"It's kind of unbelievable to hear that team say that about us," the 20-year-old said. "It's a huge honour and privilege that they think that way about us. We just have to make sure we live up to that."

Asked what he liked most about the 1984 team, Leyva replied: "Gymnastics has changed so much but I loved their artistry of the sport, the way they performed was great. I always kind of bring that back, as much as I can."

Horton, all-around bronze medalist at the 2010 world championship and a twice U.S. national all-around champion, believes the strength of the current U.S. team stems from standards set a decade ago.

"One group of guys comes in and they set the standard and then the young juniors coming up see what the older guys are doing and try to match that, try to be better," said Horton, who led the U.S. to team bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"It just trickles down from the top to the bottom and I think our country is going to continue getting better and building off of what we established early in 2001 and 2002 when the team really started getting good.

"The guys that we have in our country right now are doing phenomenal gymnastics at such a high level with such grace and beauty at the same time. I think other countries around the world see it and they know how good we are as well."

