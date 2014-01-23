By Marina Lopes
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 The Team USA parade uniform
designed by fashion house Ralph Lauren for the 2014
Winter Olympics in Sochi, was unveiled on Thursday, prompting
waves of disapproval from social-media critics for its patchwork
woolen cardigan of stars and stripes.
Lauren called the thick, button-up sweater a "meticulously
knit patchwork cardigan highlighted with artisan details and
emblazoned with stars and spirited graphics," while pointing out
that it was produced entirely in the United States.
The New York-based company drew heavy criticism when it was
learned that manufacturing of U.S. gear for the 2012 Olympics in
London had been outsourced to China.
Still, the world of social media was less than impressed,
deeming the 2014 looks tacky and old-fashioned.
"Team USA will be dressed like your rich aunt at Olympics,"
posted @Rio2016 on Twitter.
"It was so nice that Ralph Lauren's grandmother volunteered
to knit all the Team USA sweaters herself. I like the personal
touch," tweeted @My_Lo.
The cardigan, to be worn by U.S. athletes in the opening
ceremonies at the Olympics in Russia, will be paired with a
cream-colored turtleneck sweater, white fleece athletic pants,
black boots with red laces and a belt accented with patriotic
graphics.
"The sweater is a 'patchwork' in the true sense of the word
to make a collage that represents the American athletes who each
have their own unique story to tell," the company said in its
release.
The company was not immediately available to comment on the
online criticism.
These winter Olympics mark the fourth time Ralph Lauren has
designed Team USA's uniforms.
The company has designed 65,000 items for the 650 U.S.
athletes, all made and sourced in the United States, according
to its website.
The cardigans retail for $595 apiece on the Ralph Lauren
shopping website. All proceeds will be donated to the U.S.
Olympic Committee, the company said.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and
Gunna Dickson)