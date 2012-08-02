Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON India's Vijender Kumar beat Terell Gausha of the United States 16-15 in an Olympic men's boxing middleweight last 16 bout on Thursday.
Results Table
Vijender Kumar (India) beat Terell Gausha (U.S.) 16-15
Abbos Atoev (Uzbekistan) beat Bogdan Juratoni (Romania) 12-10
Esquiva Falcao (Brazil) beat Soltan Migitinov (Azerbaijan) 24-11
Zoltan Harcsa (Hungary) beat Mujandjae Kasuto (Namibia) 16-7
Stefan Haertel (Germany) beat Darren O'Neill (Ireland) 19-12
Anthony Ogogo (Britain) beat Ievgen Khytrov (Ukraine) 18-18
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.