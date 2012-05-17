Olympic weightlifter Andrei Aramnau adjusts a weight during a training session at a sport base in the town of Bobruisk, some 140 km southeast of Minsk, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK Winning the national championship has convinced Belarussian lifter Andrei Aramnau that he has put behind two drink-driving convictions and the resultant two-year ban to be on course for a second Olympic gold.

Aramnau broke a series of world records in the 105kg class before winning the 2004 Olympic gold.

In Beijing, he snatched a record 200kg and lifted 236kg in the clean and jerk, thus taking gold with a total of 436kg before his career hit a roadblock.

Later that year, his first drink-driving offence cost him his driving licence and a repeat early next year eventually led to a two-year ban from competitions, disrupting his training schedule and prompting him to pull out of the 2011 world championship.

"I was not prepared," Aramnau told Reuters. "I would have lost and I did not want to lose."

The 24-year-old lifter was working overtime to get into shape and was confident of hitting top form in the London Olympics.

"I have excellent results now. I want to win. But I understand that competitors are more serious and better prepared this time," Aramnau told Reuters.

"We are all working near world records ... near the limit of human capabilities. It will be a good men's fight, everything will be fair."

Aramnau's confidence stemmed from his victory in the national championship two months ago with a 400kg lift.

Aramnau said he had improved to 430kg since and identified Russia's Khadzhimurat Akkayev, the 2011 world champion, and Beijing silver medallist Dmitry Klokov as his main rivals in London.

"I think the three of us will get way ahead of other competitors in first attempts," he said.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)