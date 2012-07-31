Ye Shiwen of China swims in her women's 200m individual medley semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON China has vehemently rejected suggestions by an American coach that doping might be behind the astonishing performance of a Chinese swimmer as Michael Phelps, himself a former teen pool prodigy, bids to become the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Germany won their first two golds of the Games on Tuesday, in equestrian eventing, and France their fourth, in canoe slalom - but the host nation were still seeking their first.

China, hoping to sweep all eight diving golds, made it three out of three so far.

With attention turning to the evening's potentially historic events in the pool, officials and even rival coaches sprang to the defence of Ye Shiwen.

The 16-year-old is chasing gold in the 200 metres individual medley, where she is world champion, after winning Saturday's 400 medley more than a second inside the world record.

The American John Leonard, executive director of the World Swimming Coaches Association but not on the U.S. coaching staff in London, told Britain's Guardian newspaper:

"Every time we see something ... 'unbelievable', history shows us that it turns out later on there was doping involved."

But officials and swimming greats lined up to urge that Ye's achievement be recognised, in the absence of any proof of guilt.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams hinted strongly to reporters that Ye had passed her drug test at the Games.

"We would only comment if we had any adverse finding. I am not commenting, so you can draw your own conclusions," he said.

"I think we need to get real here. These are the world's best athletes competing at the highest level. We have a very, very strong drugs testing programme. If there are cheats, we will catch them."

The Chinese team slapped back at Ye's accuser.

"Ye Shiwen has been seen as a genius since she was young, and her performance vindicates that," Xu Qi, head of the Chinese swimming team, told the news agency Xinhua.

"Don't use your own suspicions to knock down others. This shows lack of respect for athletes and for Chinese swimming."

INJUSTICE?

China briefly dominated women's swimming in the 1990s but their reign ended as fast as it began after a series of doping scandals.

"If it was another country there'd be fewer questions asked," said French coach Denis Auguin. "There's a bit of an injustice in that, even if the past shows us that there were some abnormal practices in China."

Ye covered the last 50 metres of freestyle faster than American Ryan Lochte, who won the equivalent men's event in the second-best time in history.

She issued a firm denial on Monday, telling the China News Service: "My results come from hard work and training and I would never use any banned drugs."

Far from being shut away from prying eyes in China, Ye is among a handful of Chinese who train in Australia, and has been tested regularly by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"She's been through WADA's programme and she's clean," said Colin Moynihan, chairman of the British Olympic Association.

"Ye Shiwen deserves recognition for her talent."

Some noted that American Phelps had broken his first world record at 15. "Michael Phelps is a phenomenal swimmer," said British multiple short-course world champion Mark Foster. "Is she the Chinese Michael Phelps? Why not?"

Phelps has gone on to win 17 Olympic medals, 14 of them gold. If he claims two more in Tuesday's 200m butterfly and 4x200m relay, he will overtake Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's record haul of 18.

He also has the chance in the butterfly, his favourite event, of becoming the first man to win the same swimming discipline in three successive Olympics.

Germany struck double gold on Tuesday in the equestrian eventing in Greenwich Park, with Michael Jung taking the individual title and leading his fellow riders to victory in the team event.

Britain came second, and are still seeking their first gold of the Games. One of their best hopes, world number one canoe slalomist David Florence, a silver medallist in Beijing four years ago, did not even make the final of his event.

France's Tony Estanguet won that gold, beating Michal Martikan of Slovakia into second place to nudge ahead in one of the most enduring of Olympic rivalries. Estanguet won the single canoe slalom title in 2000 and 2004, Martikan in 1996 and 2008.

CHINA LEAD

It was France's fourth gold of the London Games and kept them in third place in the medals table, behind the United States, on six golds, and China, on 10.

China's latest victory came in the women's 10-metre synchronised platform diving, where Chen Ruolin and Wang Hao finished a comfortable 25 points ahead of Mexico's duo.

In judo, a female Saudi fighter got the go-ahead to compete in the Olympic competition on Friday wearing an Islamic headscarf.

Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani is one of two Saudi women to come to London after the IOC lobbied the conservative Islamic kingdom to end its refusal to send women to the Games.

But she had said she would only compete if she was allowed to wear the hijab, and judo officials refused, saying it would be dangerous.

A Saudi National Olympic Committee spokeswoman said the committee, the IOC and the International Judo Federation had agreed on an acceptable form for the headscarf.

Many Londoners had feared that hosting the Games would snarl up the city's public transport more than usual, but so far the system has appeared able to cope easily with the extra numbers, although the biggest tests are yet to come.

The network survived its first big hiccup in Tuesday's early rush hour when one of the underground train lines serving the Olympic Park had to be shut because of a defective train.

An army of Olympic volunteers stepped in quickly to guide commuters, sports fans and staff to alternative routes.

"Getting around has been incredibly easy," said Alexei Kazakov from Russia's Siberia region, who was wearing the full Russian Olympic outfit at London Bridge railway station.

"There are people everywhere telling you where to go. It's almost as good as the Moscow metro."

(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)