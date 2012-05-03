LONDON Ukraine-born Myroslav Dykun, Britain's top Olympic hope in Greco-Roman wrestling, has been suspended after testing positive for banned amphetamines, a British Wrestling source said on Thursday.

The source close to British Wrestling chief executive Colin Nicholson told Reuters that the Commonwealth Games 66kg gold medallist was waiting for the result of a B test and was suspended immediately.

The drug involved indicated recreational rather than performance-enhancing use, added the source. The British Olympic Association said it was not in a position to confirm the news.

