WELLINGTON The London Olympics will come too soon for the new head of High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) to make much of an impact, but Alex Baumann has his sights set on raising medal targets and developing more world class coaches before the Rio Games.

The former Olympic swimmer, who won the 200 and 400 individual medley gold medals for Canada at the Los Angeles Games, only began work as the first chief executive of the newly created high performance body in New Zealand on January 31.

With the 2012 Olympics opening on July 27, Baumann knows he can do little in 161 days to affect the performance of New Zealand's athletes so he will spend the time implementing a strategy for beyond London.

"Rio and 2020 will be my focus," Baumann told Reuters from Auckland in a telephone interview on Friday.

"I'll have limited impact for London, it's just making sure that if there is anything required that we are quick to react and make sure we don't compromise the sports.

"In the next 100 days or so we need to establish a strategic plan for this organisation for 2020 and what our priorities are moving forward."

While New Zealand, which has a population of less than 5 million, has punched above its weight at Olympics, Baumann said the priorities would be to raise aspirations and medal targets.

The 47-year-old spent 15 years working in Australia as the executive director of the Queensland Academy of Sport and as chief executive of Queensland Swimming. He was impressed by Australia's optimism in setting goals.

A year after winning 27 medals at the Barcelona Games in 1992, Australia won the right to host the Sydney Games in 2000 and set a target of 60 medals.

While they just missed the goal, winning 58 medals and finishing fourth on the table, setting the bar so high had changed the country's mindset.

"After a couple of years, people started believing and they were all on the same page," Baumann said.

"We need to have ambitious goals and have to make sure the stakeholders are all involved. I believe that if you aim high then great things can be achieved."

COACHING PRIORITY

Baumann said HPSNZ, an amalgam of the previous high performance programme run by Sports New Zealand and the New Zealand Academies of Sport last year, would also look to invest heavily in coaching and coach education over the next few years.

The drive to improve the coaching could see more international coaches appointed to national sports organisations after the London Games, though Baumann was keen to ensure they developed locally.

HPSNZ had introduced the Coach Accelerator initiative to fast-track high-performance coaches and on Friday also announced that rugby World Cup winning coach Graham Henry had signed a two-year contract to work with national sports organisations high performance directors and coaches.

"That's a great thing for us," Baumann said of Henry's appointment. "I really think (coaching) is the number one priority.

"You have to have the best that you can to ensure success in the future and if it's not there then you do need to look overseas, but if we want a sustainable system then you have to have a proper programme to grow the coaches.

"If you don't get the coaching right then there's no point."