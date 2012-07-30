China's Xueying Li poses with her gold medal of the women's 58Kg weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON Li Xueying won China's second weightlifting gold on Monday, blowing away the rest of the field and breaking two Olympic records to take the women's 58kg weight division.

Li lifted an Olympic record total of 246 kg, comprising an Olympic record 108 kg in the snatch lift and a 138 kg clean and jerk to beat her closest rival, Pimsiri Sirikaew, from Thailand, by 10 kg.

The result reinforced China's lead in the overall medal table and provides a boost for its weightlifting squad after both male and female athletes missed out on gold in Sunday's weight classes.

"It's true that yesterday our teammates didn't have their best performance. However I was not affected by their performances because I know we are a very strong team," Li said.

"Today it is my time to show our strength."

With the competition already won, Li failed in an attempt at a 144 kg clean and jerk that would have set a world record for that style of lift and the overall total.

Thailand's Pimsiri Sirikaew took the silver with a total of 236 kg, while Ukrainian Yuliya Kalina won the bronze.

Eighteen-year-old Briton Zoe Smith came 12th, having lifted a total of 211 kg in the earlier B group session, setting a new British record of 121 kg in the clean and jerk to the delight of a raucous crowd in the 6,000-seat ExCel arena. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)