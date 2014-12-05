BRIEF-Dongfeng Automobile plans agreement with Dongfeng Motor on trademark use authorization
* Says co plans to sign an agreement with Dongfeng Motor Corp, on trademark use authorization
Dec 5 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :
* Says UEFA investigative body ICFC has asked club for more information
* Says ICFC seeks information related to construction of stadium and tax refunds related to training center expenses
* Says it is confident about regulatory process outcome to be announced by end February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says an explosion in Nanjing unit's construction site has killed two people, cause of accident is under investigation