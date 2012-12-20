Dec 20 A former bank vice president was arrested
Thursday for his alleged participation in a scheme to
misrepresent the financial condition of Olympus Corp, federal
authorities said.
The man, Chan Ming Fon, is scheduled to appear Thursday in
federal court in Los Angeles.
"The defendant had a direct role in the secret liquidation
of hundreds of millions of dollars of Olympus investments. He
then waged a six-year campaign to conceal that misdeed by lying,
certifying to auditors that the investments still existed years
after liquidation," said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge George
Venizelos.
Fon is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire
fraud.
Federal authorities did not name the bank where Fon worked.
In September, Olympus Corp and three of its former employees
pleaded guilty over charges related to a $1.7 billion accounting
cover-up in one of Japan's biggest corporate scandals.
(Reporting By Erin Geiger Smith; Editing by Gary Hill)