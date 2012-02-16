TOKYO Feb 16 Tokyo prosecutors and the metropolitan police have arrested three former Olympus Corp executives for their involvment in the company's $1.7 billion accounting fraud, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

Former president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former executive vice president Hisashi Mori and former auditor Hideo Yamada were arrrested, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television and other media said.

Some media also said that prosecutors have begun questioning a former employee of a major brokerage for being involved in the loss cover-up, but did not name the individual or the brokerage.