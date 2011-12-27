TOKYO Dec 27 A panel reviewing auditing processes at scandal-hit Olympus Corp said on Tuesday it found no violation of accounting guidelines in the handoff to the Japanese arm of Ernst & Young from the previous auditor in 2009.

The panel was established by Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC to look into criticisms of the auditing process raised in a separate investigation commissioned by Olympus into its $1.7 billion accounting scandal.

The panel said, however, that further examination was needed on whether there were any problems in the handling of the takeover from KPMG AZSA LLC.