* Bail set at $5 mln for Chan Ming Fon
* US says Chan was paid $10 mln for role in accounting fraud
NEW YORK Jan 25 A former Singapore banker
charged with helping Japan's Olympus Corp engineer a
$1.7 billion accounting fraud was granted bail by a U.S. judge
on Friday.
Chan Ming Fon, a Taiwan citizen who lives in Singapore, may
be released on $5 million bail, secured by $1 million of cash
and $4.5 million of properties, according to an order by U.S.
District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan.
The former Commerzbank AG and Societe Generale
banker had been arrested on Dec. 20 in Los Angeles.
Prosecutors said that over six years, Chan helped secretly
liquidate hundreds of millions of dollars of Olympus
investments, and then lied to auditors by certifying that the
investments still existed.
The defendant was paid $10 million by Olympus or entities
controlled by the company for his role, prosecutors added.
Chan was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire
fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.
Bail conditions also require him to stay at a residence in
New York, and be electronically monitored.
Chan is the first executive from outside Japan to be
indicted over the accounting at Olympus, a 93-year-old maker of
cameras and medical equipment.
The accounting fraud was exposed in 2011 by then-Chief
Executive Michael Woodford, who was fired after questioning
transactions later found to have been used to hide losses.
Olympus eventually restated five years of results.
The case is U.S. v. Chan, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-00052.