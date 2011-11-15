TOKYO Nov 15 Olympus Corp's
creditors are not expected to demand changes in loan terms
or take other abrupt steps and risk hurting their own
interests when they meet company executives on Wednesday to
grill them about the firm's huge accounting scandal, sources and
analysts said.
Japan's securities watchdog, police and prosecutors are
probing the 92-year-old camera and endoscope maker in a joint
effort after Olympus admitted last week that it had hid
investment losses for decades using funds from M&A deals.
Lenders are expecting mostly an apology at Wednesday's
meeting but details will probably be in scar c e supply,
since a report by an independent committee on the affair isn't
due until early December.
"The meeting is likely to be just an explanation of what's
going on at Olympus," said a source familiar with the matter,
who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to
speak about it publicly.
"I don't think there will be specific talk such as loan
terms, with dozens of banks present and so little information,"
the source said.
'TECHNOLOGICAL PROWESS'
Olympus' main lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC),
and other major creditors said on Monday they were shocked by
the scandal at the firm, but that they would not take major
action any time soon.
SMBC, the main banking unit of SMFG, had
about 90 billion yen in outstanding loans to Olympus on a
parent-only basis as of the end of March, Olympus' regulatory
filing shows. Its exposure to Olympus is likely to be much
bigger since the figure does not include loans to Olympus' group
companies.
The bank appears keen to keep Olympus afloat.
"The company has over 70 percent share in endoscope market
at home and overseas. It has very strong technological prowess,"
SMFG President Koichi Miyata told the bank's results briefing
on Monday.
"We will provide the necessary support by weighing the
firm's social importance and the committee's findings," he said.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has
about a little over 100 billion yen in loans to Olympus and
another major lender Mizuho Bank has 62 billion yen.
"We should wait for the report by the independent committee
before making decisions," said Katsunori Nagayasu, MUFG
president, at its earnings briefing on Monday.
"We have not been able to conduct detailed hearing yet. We
have too little information to determine our stance."
The three major banks and dozens of local banks that extend
credit through syndicated loans have been invited to the meeting
with Olympus executives, including President Shuichi Takayama,
banking sources familiar with the matter said.
Given so much is at stake, main creditors are unlikely to
take harsh steps such as pulling out loans and refusing to
refresh credit, which could push the troubled firm over the
brink, banking sources and analysts said.
"I would be very surprised if the banks were to take
precipitous action that forced the company's hand. It's simply
not in their interest to do so," said Brian Waterhouse, senior
analyst at CLSA Japanese Equities Division.
"There are usually in loan agreements things like 'material
adverse change' clauses and the banks don't have to immediately
react to a technical default, and in fact if it is likely that
the company can stay listed on the stock exchange and has a
future, then it really behooves the banks to all club together
and come up with a plan to provide on-going finance for the
company," Waterhouse added.
DIFFERENCES AMONG BANKS
The Tokyo Stock Exchange has put Olympus on its watch list,
a possible prelude to delisting. A source familiar with the
matter said the Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission
(SESC) might urge that Olympus be fined for false financial
reports, a move that might allow the company to remain listed,
although experts say that outcome is far from certain.
For SMFG, the Olympus headache comes as it fights to protect
its nearly 1 trillion yen loans to Tokyo Electric,
operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
The government is demanding Tepco creditors provide some
form of "cooperation" in exchange for the public money to be
injected into the utility to facilitate compensation to victims
of the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years.
Still, there have already been some difference even among
the major banks.
While saying Olympus has the potential to survive the
scandal, Mizuho President Yasuhiro Sato said his bank lowered
internal credit status of Olympus after the scandal broke, a
move entailing setting aside more loss provisions for its loans.
"We will take appropriate actions if loans (to Olympus) are
found to have been used for other than agreed-upon purposes," he
told an earnings briefing.
