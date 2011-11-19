(Corrects value of ITX deals to $700 million from 700 billion
yen, paragraph 18)
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO Nov 19 As attention in the Olympus
accounting scandal turns to whether funds used to cover
up losses were funnelled to criminal groups, scrutiny is set to
increase on deals not yet in the spotlight, including an
ill-fated $780 million investment in technology firm ITX.
Olympus and affiliated firms spent $4.1 billion on 57
acquisitions since 2000 in an aggressive push to diversify its
operations and grow outside Japan. The largest was its $2.2
billion buyout of British medical equipment firm Gyrus in 2008,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
To date the scandal has centred on a $687 million advisory
fee tied to the Gyrus deal and its purchase of three obscure,
loss-making domestic firms for $773 milllion between 2006 and
2008. Olympus has admitted it paid excessively in both cases to
cover securities losses stretching back 20 years.
With suspicion growing among investigators that criminal
groups may have been involved, a more thorough review now
appears certain.
Much of the focus will likely fall on ITX, a former
technology venture investor that played a key role in the
group's diversification drive since 2000.
"There needs to be a full house-cleaning and ultimately
everything needs to be checked, including ITX," said Josh
Shores, a principal at Southeastern Asset Management, which
holds 5 percent of Olympus, the camera and medical device
maker's top non-Japanese shareholder.
A unit from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's
organised crime division has joined an investigation into the
scandal, though gangster involvement has not yet been confirmed,
a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The New York Times has reported that Japanese officials were
investigating an apparent $4.9 billion hole in Olympus' accounts
and possible payoffs to crime syndicates, citing a memo
circulated at a meeting of regulators, prosecutors and police.
Olympus has said a former vice president told the company
none of the funds involved in the cover-up had gone to
"anti-social forces" -- a euphemism for mafia in Japan -- but
the firm was waiting for a report from an independent panel, due
next month.
CONTROVERSIAL BUY
The scandal erupted on Oct. 14 when Olympus ousted chief
executive Michael Woodford after he questioned the Gyrus fee and
the purchase of medical waste recycler Altis, cooking container
maker News Chef and health food firm Humalabo. It wrote down
most of the value of the 3 domestic deals in 2009.
Since then Woodford has expressed doubts about ITX and other
deals, though he has not provided any evidence of wrongdoing.
Olympus bought ITX, now primarily a mobile phone retailer,
for about 60 billion yen ($780 million) in a series of
transactions between 2000 and 2011. It has written off a third
of that investment and still carries 23 billion yen in
ITX-related goodwill on its books.
The ITX purchase had been seen as controversial from the
outset given the risky nature of venture investments and the
lack of synergy with Olympus' core businesses of diagnostic
endoscopes and digital cameras.
The scandal has also brought to light a potential conflict
of interest involving Akinobu Yokoo, a director and president of
ITX between 2000 and 2005.
Akinobu is the older brother of Nobumasa Yokoo, an ex-Nomura
banker who ran a consulting firm, Global Company, that was hired
by Olympus in 2000 to scout out new businesses and steered the
investment into Altis, News Chef and Humalabo.
Repeated attempts to reach Nobumasa have been unsuccessful
and his whereabouts are unknown. Akinobu, who went on to serve
as an executive officer at Olympus between 2005 and 2009 and is
now president of a parts unit of Japan Airlines, has denied any
involvement in the deals brokered by his brother.
The New York Times report also said the memo identified one
company acquired by ITX as having possible links with a major
crime syndicate. Reuters has not been able to verify the
existence of the memo or its assertions.
ITX cut 20 deals for $700 million since 2000, playing a
pivotal role in Olympus's diversification strategy under the
stewardship of former president Tsyuoshi Kikukawa, one of three
executives targeted by investigators for orchestrating the scam.
The number of Olympus subsidiaries and affiliates jumped
from 67 to 199 over the past 10 years. While many of the
acquisitions were related to the medical business, there were
also outliers like the 2005 investment in a country club.
Probing all those investments could complicate the task of
the independent panel commissioned by Olympus to investigate its
dubious deals. The panel is due to report its findings early
next month, in time for Olympus to submit its first half
earnings by a Dec. 14 deadline to avoid having its shares
delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
"The cover-up goes back at least 20 years. The investigation
into past deals will require a considerable amount of scrutiny
and time," said Yo Ota, a lawyer at Nishimura & Asahi in Tokyo.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto and Junko Fujita, Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)