By Tim Kelly
| TOKYO, April 20
TOKYO, April 20 Peering from a hotel window 50
floors above Japan's bustling capital, Michael Woodford eyes the
Olympus Corp building where he was fired six months ago. To the
right, he sees the flat he had to quit that day before he was
told to take a bus to the airport.
Olympus, a camera maker and the world's biggest
manufacturer of endoscopes used for internal medical
examinations, sacked its British CEO after he queried
staggeringly high advisory fees paid in past acquisitions. In
the weeks that followed, regulators uncovered a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud stretching back over more than a decade.
The scandal, one of the worst to stain Japanese business in
decades, was expected to shake up a deep-rooted local culture
where critics say corporate governance is lax.
At an extraordinary meeting on Friday, which some hope will
draw a line under the scandal, shareholders led by big Japanese
institutions, the company's lenders, suppliers and customers are
expected to approve new management put forward by the current,
disgraced, board, all 11 of whom are standing down.
ISS Proxy Advisory Services has urged investors to reject
Olympus' restated accounts and vote against two men nominated to
lead the business out of disgrace.
The company's new president is likely to be Hiroyuki Sasa,
an Olympus insider. The nominated chairman is Yasuyuki Kimoto,
closely tied to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG),
a major creditor. Woodford says neither is up to the task of
returning Olympus to financial health. The company has forecast
a $410 million loss for the year just ended.
Sasa, currently director of medical systems, "has not run a
large operational business, the Americas or Europe," Woodford
said. "Olympus has 40,000 employees, he was running the
marketing department."
"They are putting a banker in as chairman who will represent
the interests of the bank. What does he know about healthcare?"
said Woodford, seated on a plush sofa with copies of his
just-published Japanese book, "Terminated", stacked neatly on a
table behind him.
Olympus has said Sasa's choice reflected confidence in his
calm temperament and ability to execute on company objectives,
noting also that the new top managers were fresh faces with no
ties to the scandal.
ONE QUESTION
Resigned to seeing the new board approved by the company's
powerful bankers and backers, Woodford, who said he feared for
his life during the early days of the scandal, will pose a
single pre-submitted question to those who fired him, asking
whether they stick by his "gross misconduct" as the reason for
his dismissal.
As Woodford is suing the company in a British tribunal for
10 years worth of salary, the company's reply could set off a
lengthy legal joust.
Woodford, who in January gave up a bid to get his job back,
plans to arrive at the start of the EGM, at 8.30 a.m. (2330 GMT
Thursday), accompanied by confidante and interpreter Waku Miller
and Koji Miyata, a supporter and former Olympus board member. "I
will go and say what I want to say. I have taken very good
council," he explained.
Olympus, which normally has a few dozen shareholders attend
its meetings, has booked a large hotel function room, expecting
several thousand people, spokesman Osamu Kobayashi, and will lay
on extra drinks and security.
Woodford, who owns 10,000 Olympus shares, worth around
$150,000, does not expect to be alone in confronting past and
incoming board members. He reckons anything above 20 percent of
stockholders opposing the nominee-board would send a strong
message of investor disapproval.
"I think en masse you will see foreign shareholders voting
against what's taking place," he predicted. "Overseas investors
do not have confidence in the way the new constitution of the
company is being formed."
THE AGENDA
Shareholders will be updated on the scandal, and be asked to
approve results restated in December after an external panel
revealed the firm hid investment losses off its books for 13
years. The company will also explain what it's
doing to rebuild. The final agenda item is the vote on a new
board and four auditors.
Over the months, seven people have been arrested, including
former Olympus chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former executive vice
president Hisashi Mori and former auditor Hideo Yamada. Under
criminal charges, the executives could face up to 10 years in
jail, or a fine of up to 10 million yen, lawyers have said.
Olympus itself is suing for mismanagement five of its eight
directors, including current president, Shuichi Takayama.
High on the new board's to-do list will be whether to seek a
cash injection, possibly through a capital tie-up in the
company's medical business, with Sony Corp, Panasonic
Corp and Fujifilm among potential partners
cited in media reports.
As of end-December, Olympus had an equity ratio of 4.4
percent, compared with about 30 percent for its rivals, and less
than a quarter of what is seen as a healthy cut-off, implying it
needs to raise about 150 billion yen in fresh equity. Olympus
shares slumped around 80 percent as the fraud unfolded in
October, but have since rallied and are now around half the
pre-scandal level, valuing the company at $4.1 billion.
"Olympus needs to strengthen its capital, and there's the
balance sheet issue," said Nanako Imazu, an analyst at CLSA Asia
Pacific Markets in Tokyo. "If Mr. Kimoto, coming from his
background, becomes chairman, I think there'll be some
strengthening of capital," she added, though the big decisions
are likely to be held over while criminal and regulatory
investigations are ongoing.
Woodford opposes bringing in new investors, saying Olympus
should instead raise cash by selling the cross-shareholdings
that bind it to its suppliers, customers and lenders.
Big lenders such as SMFG and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG) are often key investors in Japanese companies,
with major stock and debt holdings - putting them in a powerful
position to influence board decisions. SMFG holds a 3.4 percent
stake in Olympus, as well as $2.8 billion in outstanding loans
and bonds.
In the calm of his hotel room, Woodford is in an unforgiving
mood.
"If Olympus continue to torture and persecute me and I don't
get the apology, the address I believe is merited, I can be
persistent and tenacious," he warned.