(Adds details)
TOKYO, June 5 Japan's scandal-tainted Olympus
Corp is considering raising about 50 billion yen ($640
million) through a third-party share allotment, the Sankei
Shimbun reported on Tuesday.
The maker of medical equipment and cameras is struggling to
recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud which left it with
a paper-thin equity ratio of 4.6 percent of total assets, as of
end-March, after it corrected years of misleading accounts.
The Sankei report follows an earlier report by the Nikkei
business daily that the company could issue about $1.28 billion
(100 billion yen) in new shares to bolster its finances, with
Japanese high-tech stalwarts Sony and Fujifilm seen as possible
buyers.
Olympus said in a statement on Tuesday that the Sankei
report was not based on an announcement from the firm.
Olympus President Hiroyuki Sasa said last month the company
would consider all options to boost capital, including equity
tie-ups and third-party share allocations.
The company is expected to hold a business strategy briefing
on Friday.
Olympus had been concealing investment losses for 13 years
before suspicions of fraud surfaced last October, when the
firm's then British chief executive, Michael Woodford, blew the
whistle on some unusual bookkeeping. It was later revealed that
a small group of executives had been running the scheme to hide
losses.
($1 = 78.2800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Pullin)