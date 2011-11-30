BRIEF-Pacific Hospital Supply to pay 2016 dividend on July 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 25
TOKYO Nov 30 Olympus Corp said on Wednesday it will file its updated earnings results by Dec. 14 as planned, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the scandal-ridden endoscope maker might have trouble meeting the deadline.
"We plan to submit by Dec. 14 our second quarter report and are preparing for that," Olympus spokeswoman Saori Yamazaki said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 12