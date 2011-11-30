TOKYO Nov 30 Olympus Corp said on Wednesday it will file its updated earnings results by Dec. 14 as planned, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the scandal-ridden endoscope maker might have trouble meeting the deadline.

"We plan to submit by Dec. 14 our second quarter report and are preparing for that," Olympus spokeswoman Saori Yamazaki said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)