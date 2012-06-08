TOKYO, June 8 Olympus Corp has not decided on any specific companies for possible tie-ups, and believes it can work on its own to boost its capital, its president said on Friday.

President Hiroyuki Sasa said nothing has been decided on possible business or capital alliances, contradicting recent media reports, though it is considering offers from several domestic firms and wants to reach a conclusion as soon as possible.

He repeated that Olympus, seeking to move on from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, is also still considering shoring up its tattered finances independently such as by issuing new shares.