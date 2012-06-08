TOKYO, June 8 Olympus Corp has not
decided on any specific companies for possible tie-ups, and
believes it can work on its own to boost its capital, its
president said on Friday.
President Hiroyuki Sasa said nothing has been decided on
possible business or capital alliances, contradicting recent
media reports, though it is considering offers from several
domestic firms and wants to reach a conclusion as soon as
possible.
He repeated that Olympus, seeking to move on from a $1.7
billion accounting scandal, is also still considering shoring up
its tattered finances independently such as by issuing new
shares.