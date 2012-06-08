Tokyo, June 8 Japan's Olympus Corp,
which is looking to shore up its finances after a $1.7 billion
accounting scandal, said on Friday it aims to boost its
shareholders' equity ratio to 30 percent or more in the five
years ending March 2017.
Shareholders' equity in Olympus was 4.6 percent of its total
assets as of the end of March this year, far below the 20
percent level widely regarded as indicative of financial
stability for a company, spurring speculation the medical
equipment maker will seek a capital injection in return for
stock.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment also forecast an
operating profit of 50 billion yen ($628 million) for the year
ending next March.