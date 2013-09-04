(Repeats to media clients)
* Potential fine, length of court proceedings
unclear-Olympus
* Olympus shares drop as much as 6 pct
* Japan court handed down guilty verdicts for 3 former execs
in July
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 4 Britain's fraud agency will
prosecute Olympus Corp and its British unit Gyrus for
falsifying accounts, the Japanese medical equipment maker said
on Wednesday, dragging a $1.7 billion accounting scandal back
into the spotlight after it erupted nearly two years ago.
Olympus plunged into the red and its share price tanked
after details of massive hidden losses were discovered late in
2011, but it has since swung back into profit and Sony Corp
paid 50 billion yen ($500 million) to become its
biggest shareholder this year.
The move by the British Serious Fraud Office (SFO) revives
the scandal after a guilty verdict for three former executives
in a Japanese court in July and a subsequent share issue gave
the appearance that Olympus had put the incident behind it, with
its stock trading back at pre-scandal levels.
The three executives were fined a combined 700 million yen
and handed suspended sentences.
The company's shares slid as much as 6.3 percent on
Wednesday after the company said the SFO would prosecute Olympus
and Gyrus Group Limited for a suspected breach of the UK
Companies Act of 2006 by falsifying financial accounts in fiscal
2009 and 2010. The shares later trimmed losses to end down 2.9
percent at 2,798 yen.
Olympus said this would mark the first time the SFO had
decided to prosecute a company, rather than an individual, for
fraud, and that the lack of precedent made it unclear how long
proceedings may take or what level of fines may be imposed. It
added that court proceedings would begin this month.
An Olympus spokesman said the firm was also still under
investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Olympus bought Gyrus, a British medical equipment firm, for
$2 billion in 2008. In addition to paying the world's largest
M&A advisory fee, equivalent to one-third of the purchase price,
Olympus later wrote down the value of the deal along with a
handful of other acquisitions.
The deal was part of a scheme to cover up investment losses
dating back as much as a decade or more, which came to light
when Olympus's British chief executive at the time, Michael
Woodford, blew the whistle after being fired from the company
for pressing for details on the investments.
($1 = 99.8050 Japanese yen)
