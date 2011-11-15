TOKYO Nov 15 Japan's top asset management
company Nomura Asset Management and at least two other fund
companies have revealed their mutual funds' shareholdings in
scandal-hit Olympus Corp, showing only limited
exposure.
Shares of the camera and medical equipment maker had plunged
more than 80 percent by the end of last week since the scandal
broke on Oct. 14, when the company sacked its British CEO and he
publicly raised the alarm over a series of unusual M&A deals and
improper accounting.
The impact on the Japanese mutual fund market appears to
have been mild so far, with firms revealing only modest exposure
to the scandal-hit company.
Nomura Asset, which holds 13 trillion yen ($168 billion) in
assets in retail-targeted mutual funds, said that as of Nov. 9,
sixteen of its Japan-domiciled publicly placed investment trust
funds held a total of 25.5 million yen ($331,000) worth of
Olympus shares.
Shinkin Asset Management said on its website that it held a
small volume of Olympus shares in two of its funds as of last
week and planned to retain them for a while.
Kokusai Asset Management held Olympus shares in three of its
mutual funds as of Nov. 9.
A fund industry official played down the impact of the
Olympus scandal on the sector.
"Most investment trust funds diversify their portfolios, so
this one problem with Olympus is not having a direct impact on
the overall industry," said Fumio Inui, vice president of the
Investment Trusts Association.
Olympus shares dropped as low as 424 yen on Friday but
reclaimed some ground this week, ending at 640 yen on Tuesday as
speculators were encouraged by signs that the company may avoid
a delisting of its shares despite the scandal.
Another major asset manager, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management,
said on Friday that it had sold all of its shareholdings in
Olympus, although the amount was a modest 5.28 million yen.
Meiji Yasuda said the outlook for Olympus's earnings had
become uncertain after its admission that controversial
acquisition deals had been used to cover up losses on securities
investments.
