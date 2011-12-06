BRIEF-Capstone Turbine Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Capstone Turbine reports fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results
TOKYO Dec 6 An external panel looking into a systematic cover-up of past losses at Japan's Olympus Corp has found no evidence of involvement by organised crime, Jiji news agency said.
The panel is set to reveal its findings in a news conference at 0600 GMT.
* Says eliminating layer of executive oversight in defense, space & security unit