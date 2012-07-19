TOKYO, July 19 U.S.-based investment fund Harris Associates said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it has raised its stake in Japan's Olympus Corp to 5.88 percent as the camera and medical equipment maker seeks capital tie-ups with the likes of Sony Corp.

The increased stake, made by July 13, makes Harris the second-biggest shareholder in Olympus after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, the Nikkei newspaper's website said.

Shares in Olympus, seeking to emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, ended morning trade down 2.8 percent, underperforming a 1.7 percent rise in Tokyo's electric machinery index. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)