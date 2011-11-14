(Repeats to additional subscribers)
Nov 15 Olympus Corp directors
approved the purchase of Gyrus Group's preferred stock from a
firm that advised the Japanese company's takeover of the British
medical products maker, for more than three times the original
price just two months after the shares were issued, the Nikkei
business daily said.
Olympus admitted last week that it hid losses on securities
investments dating back two decades, bowing to weeks of pressure
to explain a series of baffling transactions that have put the
future of the firm in doubt.
The latest revelation is an indication that Olympus, which
has admitted to paying inflated prices for various acquisitions
to reroute funds and hide massive investment losses, planned
from the start to use the share issuance by Gyrus to generate
funds for the cover-up, the Nikkei said.
In September 2008, Gyrus issued 176.98 million yen of
preferred stock -- worth about 19 billion yen ($246.9 million)
at today's exchange rates -- to the advisory firm as part of the
compensation for services rendered during its acquisition by
Olympus, the daily said.
In November, Olympus' board approved a buyback of the very
same shares for 530-590 million dollars -- more than triple the
issue price. Olympus ended up buying the preferred stock for 620
million dollars -- worth about 66 billion yen today -- at the
end of March 2010, the daily said.
Olympus' management at the time said the revaluation was
justified by an increase in Gyrus' corporate value.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)