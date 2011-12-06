* Investigative panel calls for legal action against
culprits
* Says top management was "rotten"
* Finds no link to gangsters
* Shareholders grow confident Olympus can avoid delisting
* Ruling party MP urges rules to satisfy global investors
By Mayumi Negishi and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Dec 6 An independent panel issued a
damning report on a $1.7 billion accounting scandal at Japan's
disgraced Olympus Corp on Tuesday, urging legal action against
"rotten" executives responsible for the cover-up and the
replacement of other board members.
The six-man panel found no link with organised crime,
however, an outcome that might help the 92-year-old maker of
cameras and endoscopes remain listed on the Tokyo stock exchange
and survive a scandal that ranks among Japan's worst.
"The core part of management was rotten and the parts around
it were also contaminated by the rot," the panel said in its
report, which was commissioned by the company and ran to more
than 200 pages.
"In the worst possible sense, the situation was that of the
tribal culture of the Japanese salaryman," it added, referring
to a culture of absolute corporate loyalty.
The panel put the blame squarely on the executive management
and also criticised external auditors who signed off on the
books of the once venerable company.
Olympus has lost about half its market value since
it fired British CEO Michael Woodford on Oct. 14 for querying
shady deals. Woodford promptly blew the whistle publicly to shed
light on murky accounting and expensive and questionable
acquisitions.
Woodford, who is seeking shareholder and would-be investor
support to oust the board and return to his job, said he was
pleasantly surprised at how "explicitly condemning of the
existing board" the panel was.
The report might force the board to hold an extraordinary
meeting which could dismiss the remaining top management and
reinstate him, Woodford said.
"Big, big, big names are travelling the world to see me," he
told Reuters in London on Tuesday.
He declined to identify his contacts, saying only they were
"potential shareholders".
One large western shareholder, who declined to be named,
said he was impressed by the report for not "pulling its
punches" although it had had too little time to shed light on
the money trail.
"That process is going to take a year," he said. "That is
why you need a new management and board in place to oversee
that. Those people are the ones who can sort that out."
Olympus planned a news conference at 0600 GMT on
Wednesday.
CUT OUT THE TUMOUR
Speculation of "yakuza" gangster involvement quickly
surfaced as criminal outfits have a history of extorting cash
from Japanese companies by threatening to expose their secrets.
Woodford fled Japan after he was fired, fearing for his safety.
Doubts persist over whether the panel, headed by a former
Supreme Court judge, had the expertise or authority to dig into
gangster involvement.
"That's really up to the police," said Jamie Allen,
secretary-general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association,
whose members include institutional investors who collectively
manage assets of more than $10 trillion.
The panel blamed two former executives for cooking
the books over 13 years to flatter the company's financial
performance, and said three ex-presidents had known about the
scheme.
It found no evidence to suggest any executives personally
profited from the scandal.
"A factor in the longevity of the cover-up was the existence
of external players who advised, helped and assisted in the
concealment while knowing full well that such accounting
practices were illegal," the report said.
"Olympus must take this opportunity to extract the
tumour that centres around its former management group, and
literally aim to renew its body and soul."
NO ACCOUNTABILITY
Olympus will set up a special committee and "begin pursuing
the responsibility of those involved," senior management told
employees in an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
The current president, Shuichi Takayama, has said he was
ready to take legal steps, including filing criminal complaints,
against those found to be at the root of the scandal.
The panel said former executive vice president Hisashi Mori
and ex-internal auditor Hideo Yamada had crafted a scheme as
long ago as 1998, along with investment bankers, to hide
investment losses suffered earlier in that decade.
It also criticised Olympus's auditors over the years under
investigation, KPMG AZSA and Ernst & Young ShinNihon, and said
the concealment of losses amounted to 134.8 billion yen ($1.73
billion) at its peak.
"Past (Olympus) presidents had low esteem for transparency
and governance, and standing up to them to speak the truth meant
you risked being put out to pasture, which is apparent from what
happened to Woodford," the report said.
The report drew a picture of how Olympus -- like many blue
chip Japanese firms faced with a strong yen -- made risky
"zaitech" securities investments during the heady days of
Japan's late 1980s "bubble economy" of soaring asset prices,
only to be left with huge losses when the bubble burst.
The company then embarked on an elaborate money-shifting
scheme to hide those losses, using a myriad of bank accounts,
funds and special purpose vehicles in Japan, Singapore and
Europe, including a "secret M&A" account in Liechtenstein.
Yamada and Mori sought the help of Akio Nakagawa
and Hajime Sagawa, the heads of boutique investment firms Axes
Japan and Axes America, for overseas deals and paid them a
massive advisory fee for acquiring British medical equipment
maker Gyrus, circulating the money back through a maze of funds.
Axes America ultimately pocketed 2.4 billion yen, while a
Nakagawa-related fund should have about 1.1 billion yen "left",
panel head Tatsuo Kainaka told a news conference.
Nobumasa Yokoo, a former banker at Nomura
Securities, introduced Yamada and Mori to senior personnel at a
Liechtenstein bank and helped steer investment into three
domestic companies at inflated prices. The fees and high prices
were later partly written off as goodwill.
SHARES JUMP
Olympus shares had jumped as much as 15 percent earlier on
Tuesday, extending a three-week rally fuelled by growing hopes
that the stock would not be delisted.
Leading shareholders said they wanted more time to digest
the report, although Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the core unit
of SMFG and a main lender to Olympus, called it "very
regrettable" that Olympus had put off booking losses for years.
It said it would continue to support Olympus.
The company remains under joint investigation by Japanese
police, prosecutors and the markets regulator, as well as the
U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the UK Serious Fraud
Office.
Olympus faces automatic delisting if it misses a Dec. 14
deadline for posting results and may still have its shares
bumped off the exchange depending on the scale of its past
misreporting.