Dec 13 Olympus Corp's former
president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa personally dismissed the auditing
firm that raised objections about the acquisitions used to cover
up loss-making investments, the Nikkei business daily reported,
citing sources familiar with the ongoing investigations.
Olympus used payments to a financial advisory firm connected
with its takeover of U.K. medical devices maker Gyrus Group Plc,
as well as a portion of the cost of three domestic acquisitions,
to offset the securities losses, the paper said.
KPMG AZSA LLC, Olympus' auditing firm at the time, raised
objections to the deals in May 2009, calling them overpriced,
the Nikkei said.
In response, Kikukawa, himself went to the firm's offices to
say it would not be rehired by Olympus, accusing it of
"interfering in management decisions," the paper reported.
Around 1998, Olympus, faced with new accounting rules that
would have required it to report nearly 100 billion yen in
losses on financial products, had began setting up
off-balance-sheet investment funds to hide the soured
investments, the business daily said.
In May 1999, Kikukawa became executive managing director in
charge of financial affairs. Hideo Yamada, one of the officials
implicated in the cover-up, reportedly asked the then President
Masatoshi Kishimoto when Kikukawa would be told about the
losses. "I'll talk to him," Kishimoto replied, Nikkei said,
quoting sources.
Kikukawa, who succeeded Masatoshi Kishimoto as president in
June 2001, received updates on the investments in meetings held
several times a year based on reports on what amounted to a
secret ledger. These reports were destroyed after each meeting,
the business paper said, quoting sources.
Investigators see the findings as possible evidence of
Kikukawa's involvement in the events from the time the impaired
investment securities were removed from the books until the
losses were eventually written off, the paper reported.
Meanwhile, the Japan Business Federation has decided to
punish scandal-tainted Olympus and Daio Paper Corp on
Dec. 21, the Nikkei said.
The powerful business lobby, also known as Keidanren, may
demand the resignation of any officials who currently hold
organisational positions and bar them from taking part in member
activities for the foreseeable future, the paper said.
The punishments reflect the organization's view that the
scandals have seriously eroded investor trust in Japanese
companies and capital markets, the Nikkei said.
Daio Paper's former chairman Mototaka Ikawa was arrested for
taking out personal loans from group companies, the paper
reported.