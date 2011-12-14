Dec 15 Former Olympus Corp
president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa had said in 2008 that taking over
three domestic companies would make hidden investment losses "go
down by a lot," people familiar with the cover-up told the
Nikkei business daily.
Investigators see Kikukawa's comment as a possible link
between him and others reportedly involved in the cover-up, the
daily said.
Olympus has also established a reform committee with former
Asahi Kasei Corp president Shiro Hiruta and two
attorneys, the newspaper said.
The panel will have the power to influence board decisions
and has been formed as part of the company's plan for
strengthening corporate governance, the daily said.
Olympus is alleged to have paid inflated prices for Altis
Co, Humalabo Co and News Chef Inc and used the excess money to
cover losses on securities investments hidden off its balance
sheet, Nikkei said.
In 2003-05, two investment funds set up by Olympus bought
stock in the three companies for about 700 million yen ($8.96
million), the daily said.
Subsequently, Olympus bought the funds' holdings, as well as
shares owned by other parties for about 60 billion yen and
invested 73 million yen in the three companies, the paper said.
Olympus had initially planned to write off the goodwill from
these acquisitions over a period of 10 years or so. But after
auditors raised doubts, Olympus booked a 55.7 billion yen
write-down in the year ended March 2009 and a further 1.3
billion yen charge in the following fiscal year, the daily
reported.