Dec 20 Olympus Corp is preparing
to issue about $1.28 billion (100 billion yen) in new shares
following the sharp downward revision of the group's net assets,
the Nikkei business daily reported.
Olympus revised its past earnings following the revelation
last month that it had hidden massive investment losses by
engaging in accounting fraud, the paper said.
The change put the company's group net assets at $588.91
million as of Sept. 30, down some $1.54 billion from the
unrevised figure as of March 31. As a result, its capital ratio
fell to 4.5 percent from more than 15 percent, the Nikkei said.
The major medical and optical equipment maker is believed to
be considering the issuance of nonvoting preferred shares
convertible into common stock, the business daily said.
Despite its $414.42 million group net loss for the
April-September half, Olympus remains highly competitive in the
medical equipment business, commanding 70 percent of the global
endoscope market, the Nikkei said.
New shares issued will likely be purchased by companies
looking to get into or bolster their presence in medical
equipment, such as Sony Corp and Fujifilm Holdings Corp
, the paper said.
Panasonic Corp may also acquire some of the stock.
Germany's Siemens AG is believed to be showing
interest because of possible synergies in the medical field, the
business daily added.
Olympus will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting by
April to install a new management team and implement various
changes, the business paper said.
Details of the new-share issuance, including potential
buyers, are expected to be finalized as early as next month to
have them ready by the meeting, the Nikkei said.
Whether the firm will be allowed to stay on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange will likely influence the
size of the capital increase and the lineup of investors, the
business paper reported.
The Nikkei said another uncertainty stems from shareholder
objections. U.S. investment fund Southeastern Asset Management
Inc expressed its opposition on Monday, stating, "No capital
raising should be decided by the incumbent board."
($1 = 77.9400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)