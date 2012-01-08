TOKYO Jan 8 An Olympus Corp
panel plans to recommend the endoscope maker sue current and
former executives for more than 90 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in
scandal-related damages, and its president, Shuichi Takayama, is
expected to resign by the end of the month, media reported on
Sunday.
Six of the company's eleven directors failed in their
fiduciary duty by not spotting a 13-year accounting fraud that
hid losses of $1.7 billion and thinned out the 92-year-old
firm's net assets.
Takayama, who took the helm of the medical equipment maker
in October, is expected to announce his resignation as early as
Monday, Kyodo News Agency said.
Takayama had resisted calls that he resign, saying he was
not involved with the loss cover-up and that his first
responsibility was to rebuild Olympus's business after the
scandal wiped out 60 percent of its market capitalisation.
Takayama replaced former president and chairman Tsuyoshi
Kikukawa in October, after ousted British CEO Michael Woodford
blew the whistle on Kikukawa's involvement in the accounting
fraud.
The panel plans to recommend the company sue more than 10
current and former executives, including Kikukawa, former vice
president Hisashi Mori and former auditor Hideo Yamada, Kyodo
and other media said.
($1 = 77.1150 yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Robert Birsel)