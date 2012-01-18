* New management to decide on any equity partner
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held in April
* Shareholders' meeting to choose new management
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's scandal-hit Olympus
Corp will wait until a management overhaul in late
April before bringing in a potential strategic partner, its
president said on Wednesday, signalling the firm is in no hurry
to shore up its finances.
A $1.7 billion accounting fraud has severely depleted the
camera and medical equipment maker's net assets, but it is being
supported by major Japanese shareholders who prefer bringing in
an equity partner to selling the whole company or its assets.
Sony Corp, Panasonic and Fujifilm Holdings
are among firms that media reports and market talk have
put into the frame as potential partners for Olympus, hoping to
gain access to its lucrative business in diagnostic endoscopes.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama told a news conference
that the current leadership would remain in office for another
three months as the company prepared for an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting in the latter half of April.
That is despite the fact that more than half of its board of
directors, including Takayama himself, are being sued by Olympus
for mismanagement over the accounting fraud.
The company had previously said the highly anticipated
shareholders' meeting, when the board is due to be replaced by a
new team, would be held sometime in March or April.
"The new team will set the direction for specific tie-ups,"
Takayama said.
He added that a company-appointed panel reviewing Olympus'
options for reform and restructuring would need to decide on new
board candidates by mid-March, to be ready for the late-April
meeting.
Olympus shares have lost half their value since the
accounting scandal broke three months ago, when it sacked its
British chief executive, Michael Woodford, who later blew the
whistle over the firm's questionable bookkeeping.