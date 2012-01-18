Jan 19 Olympus Corp will remain
listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange but with a "security on
alert" tag and will be fined 10 million yen ($130,200) for rule
violations in its loss cover-up scheme, The Nikkei business
daily said.
The TSE's regulatory unit, which has concluded its
investigation of Olympus' long-running cover-up of investment
losses, will render its decision on Friday, the daily said.
Although former Olympus President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and some
of his predecessors played a role in the cover-up, it apparently
was a secret known only to a select few, the Nikkei said without
citing sources.
The TSE is expected to stop short of calling it a systematic
deception. The exchange has also found no evidence that money
went to organized crime, the daily said.
Once designated as "on alert," the firm will have three
years to show improvement or else face delisting, the Nikkei
said. Still, the TSE will find fault with Olympus' governance,
the report said.