Jan 21 A group of about 30 consumer
affairs lawyers will ask Olympus Corp shareholders to
sue the company and its former executives for damages from a
long-running cover-up of investment losses, The Nikkei business
daily said.
The legal team is also considering action against the
scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker's auditing firms, the
daily said, and added that the lawsuits would be filed this
spring.
The lawyers will launch a website to seek shareholder
plaintiffs and hold information sessions, The Nikkei said.
A key figure in the legal team, which was formed on Friday,
is Chohei Yonekawa, head of the team that represented Livedoor
shareholders pursuing damages after the Internet company's
accounting scandal, the business newspaper said.