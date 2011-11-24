* Ex-CEO Woodford "confident" Japan will probe scandal fully
* President Takayama says willing to resign after corp
revival
* Woodford wouldn't be surprised if "some criminality"
involved
* Nippon Life says to keep backing Olympus; shares up 17 pct
(Recasts with Olympus directors' resignations)
TOKYO, Nov 24 Three executives of Japan's
Olympus Corp resigned on Thursday ahead of a boardroom
showdown with ousted CEO Michael Woodford, as the British
whistleblower said he would not be surprised if "some
criminality" were involved in the scandal engulfing the
once-venerable firm.
The camera and endoscope maker admitted this month it hid
losses on securities investments for two decades, blaming former
president and chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former vice-president
Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada for the cover-up.
But where the money trail leads remains a mystery, and
speculation simmers that organised crime syndicates may somehow
be involved.
Kikukawa, who quit as president and chairman on Oct. 26, and
Mori, who was fired, had tendered their resignations from the
board with immediate effect, as had Yamada, who could attend
board meetings but not vote, Olympus said in a statement.
And new President Shuichi Takayama said in a separate
statement the current management team was ready to quit once
"the path to Olympus' revival became clear."
Woodford, 51, who earlier met with Japanese police,
prosecutors and regulators in Tokyo, expressed confidence that
the authorities would fully investigate the scandal.
"The talks (with authorities) have passed all my
expectations ... and it's very evident to me they are going to
investigate this whole issue without bias and thoroughly, and
that will include following the money flows in relation to all
the transactions," he told reporters.
"I'm immensely encouraged. I've been treated with great
courtesy and I'm much more confident than I thought I would be
with what I've been told."
Woodford returned to the Japanese capital on Wednesday for
the first time since he fled the country after being fired as
CEO on Oct. 14, having lifted the lid on some large and dubious
payments related to acquisitions by the company.
LOOK THEM IN THE EYE
On Friday, he will attend a board meeting.
"I want to take the opportunity to look the directors in the
eye and tell them what I think is best for the company," he
said. "I just hope they understand the game is up and do the
decent thing, stop damaging the company. Don't look for
self-interest, look for the 45,000 people.
"Have some shame, have some dignity, that's what I want to
tell them."
Woodford later welcomed the resignations of Kikukawa and the
other two executives, but told an audience of business people
that the entire current board should resign.
"If they have an iota of care for the company then they
should realize what they have done and give assurances they will
resign in the near future," said an animated Woodford, who also
criticised Japanese shareholders for their relative silence and
Japanese media for their slow start to covering the scandal.
Olympus fired Woodford as CEO, asserting he did not
understand Japanese culture or the firm's management style.
His return to Tokyo caps a remarkable turnaround for a rare
foreign senior executive in Japan. After being sacked, he was
told his driver would no longer be available and he should
vacate his apartment. Someone Woodford trusted suggested he
leave Japan immediately for his own safety, which he did.
Woodford, who said he was axed for questioning the M&A
deals, fled to England and has campaigned for Olympus to come
clean. Big foreign shareholders have called for his return to
run the company, which Woodford has said he was willing to do.
On Thursday, he said he had a "dream team" in mind to run
the company, but declined to give details.
Woodford says the Tokyo police, who have mobilised an
organised crime unit to take part in the probe, have a big role
to play in uncovering the truth. The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation and Britain's Serious Fraud Office are also
investigating.
POLICE PROTECTION
Woodford had refused to return to Japan because of safety
concerns, but says now he is confident police will protect him.
Olympus said on Monday a third-party panel it set up to
investigate the matter had found no evidence that organised
crime gangs were involved in the M&A payments -- which included
a massive $687 million advisory fee paid mostly to an obscure
Cayman Islands firm.
Echoing calls by major foreign shareholders, Woodford said
Olympus shares should not be delisted, in part to help ensure
full disclosure of information. Delisting could cut Olympus off
from capital markets and put it under pressure to sell core
businesses.
Nippon Life Insurance Co, one of Olympus' biggest
shareholders, repeated on Thursday it would back the firm. The
insurer and its subsidiaries recently cut their stake to 5.11
percent from 8.18 percent.
Nippon Life Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yasuomi Matsuyama told a news conference the affair was
regrettable, but appeared to be the work of a small number of
executives.
"Olympus, with a 70 percent global share of endoscopes, is
an important company that represents Japan and has technological
prowess," he said.
Shares in the 92-year-old camera and medical device maker,
which lost more than 80 percent of their value as the scandal
unfolded, jumped more than 17 percent on Thursday.
"There's no basis for the stock to be up at this level,"
said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.
"What's going on in the market right now is just traders
playing with fire until the company's announcement."
Olympus is due to announce its revised results by Dec. 14.
