TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's disgraced Olympus
Corp is set for a tense boardroom showdown on Friday
when its former chief executive confronts the men who sacked him
a month ago with his own call for their resignations over a huge
accounting scandal.
Michael Woodford, still an Olympus director despite being
fired as CEO and blowing the whistle over the scandal, plans to
attend the firm's scheduled board meeting in Tokyo, his first
return to the boardroom since it unanimously dumped him on Oct.
14.
Backed by some big shareholders, he says he is willing to
reclaim the top job and clean up the once-proud maker of cameras
and endoscopes.
"I want to take the opportunity to look the directors in the
eye and tell them what I think is best for the company,"
Woodford told reporters on the eve of the meeting, having flown
back to Japan from a month of self-exile in his native Britain.
Woodford, who says he was sacked for questioning a string of
unusual payments to obscure firms, had fled Japan immediately
after his dismissal, citing fears for his safety amid
speculation the scandal could somehow involve organised crime.
But this week he returned to the eye of the storm, flying
back to meet police, prosecutors and regulators investigating
the scandal, which has wiped out more than half of Olympus's
market value and raised the prospect that it could be delisted
from the Tokyo stock market and forced to sell core businesses.
Olympus initially denied any wrongdoing after sacking
Woodford, a rare foreign CEO in Japan, but later admitted it had
hidden investment losses from investors for two decades and used
some of $1.3 billion in M&A payments to aid the cover-up.
Late on Thursday, three directors blamed for the concealment
quit their directorships, including former President and
Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, which promised to ease at least some
of the worst broadroom tension Woodford could face on Friday.
But the CEO-turned-whistleblower still wants the rest of the
board to go, including the new president, Shuichi Takayama, who
has said that the current management team is ready to quit only
once "the path to Olympus's revival became clear".
Some major foreign shareholders have called for Woodford to
be immediately reinstated as CEO, but the 51-year-old himself
says he does not believe that will happen at Friday's meeting.
"I just hope they understand the game is up and do the
decent thing, stop damaging the company. Don't look for
self-interest, look for the 45,000 people (who work for
Olympus)," Woodford told reporters on Thursday.
"Have some shame, have some dignity, that's what I want to
tell them."
Olympus has until Dec. 14 to straighten out its accounts and
report its half-year results to the stock market. If it misses
that deadline, it will be automatically delisted.
