Nov 29 Japan's securities regulator Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) has launched an on-site investigation of Olympus Corp to uncover the details of the company's loss cover-up scheme, the Nikkei said.

Invoking the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the SESC will ask Olympus to submit in-house financial documents concerning past mergers and acquisitions, the business daily reported.

The SESC will also examine the processes in which investment losses were moved off the company's balance sheet, the Nikkei said.

The financial watchdog will retrace fund flows, including the hefty fees paid to a financial adviser for Olympus' acquisition of U.K. medical devices maker Gyrus, the daily said.

The dubious M&A payments included a huge $687 million fee paid to obscure financial advisers for Olympus's $2.2 billion purchase of Gyrus in 2008. The fee is the world's biggest, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It will also look into the accounting methods Olympus used to value three domestic acquisitions and assess the extent to which purchase prices were inflated, the Nikkei reported.

The probe will cover the company's other financial dealings to determine whether they were also used to move losses off its books, the newspaper said.

A third-party committee set up by Olympus is also conducting an investigation of accounting manipulation, the business daily said. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)