Nov 29 Japan's securities regulator
Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) has
launched an on-site investigation of Olympus Corp to
uncover the details of the company's loss cover-up scheme, the
Nikkei said.
Invoking the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the
SESC will ask Olympus to submit in-house financial documents
concerning past mergers and acquisitions, the business daily
reported.
The SESC will also examine the processes in which investment
losses were moved off the company's balance sheet, the Nikkei
said.
The financial watchdog will retrace fund flows, including
the hefty fees paid to a financial adviser for Olympus'
acquisition of U.K. medical devices maker Gyrus, the daily said.
The dubious M&A payments included a huge $687 million fee
paid to obscure financial advisers for Olympus's $2.2 billion
purchase of Gyrus in 2008. The fee is the world's biggest,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
It will also look into the accounting methods Olympus used
to value three domestic acquisitions and assess the extent to
which purchase prices were inflated, the Nikkei reported.
The probe will cover the company's other financial dealings
to determine whether they were also used to move losses off its
books, the newspaper said.
A third-party committee set up by Olympus is also conducting
an investigation of accounting manipulation, the business daily
said.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)