* Dual-review: of governance, and business structure
* Outside directors must be independent - opposition
lawmaker
* Ex-president Kishimoto says unaware of efforts to hide
losses - media
(Adds opposition lawmaker's comments from paragraph 11)
By Reiji Murai and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Olympus Corp
has launched a review of its business structure,
according to an internal memo, amid speculation the 92-year-old
company may have to sell assets in order to survive a massive
accounting scandal.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment is also looking
to reform its corporate governance, and is setting up separate
teams to supervise the two reviews, according to the Nov. 28
memo, obtained by Reuters and later confirmed by the company.
"They will make clear the optimal business structure and the
proper profit structure to promote the steady further
development of our business," President Shuichi Takayama wrote
in the memo to Olympus employees.
Olympus, under police investigation and at risk of losing
its Tokyo stock market listing, is keen to protect its highly
profitable endoscope business from the impact of the scandal.
So far, there is no sign it has disrupted the company's core
$2.6 billion diagnostic endoscope business, which enjoys a
near-monopoly worldwide. But the unit is part of a group that is
highly geared and is expected to make major writedowns once its
accounts are set straight.
The Nikkei business newspaper has reported that Olympus
recently offered its creditor banks a plan to cut its debt by
about 260 billion yen ($3.3 billion) over the next three years,
and might sell assets to do so.
Olympus' camera division runs at a loss, and it also has
businesses in microscopes, the field where it started almost a
century ago, industrial testing systems and mobile phones, a
small division emerging as a key focus of Japanese authorities
investigating the scandal.
Investment bankers say rivals in both endoscopes and cameras
are following events at Olympus, though prospective bidders are
likely to stay on the sidelines until there is more clarity.
Besides concerns about whether the firm can survive, the
scandal has also raised worries over corporate governance in
Japan, prompting both ruling and opposition parties to look at
possible reforms.
The ruling Democratic Party is considering making it
mandatory for large firms to appoint outside directors, the
Asahi newspaper reported last week. Olympus had three external
directors, though all at some point worked for organisations or
firms that had ties with the company.
Yasuhisa Shiozaki, a lawmaker from the main opposition
Liberal Democratic Party, said it should be made clearer that
outside directors are independent from company interests.
"We found out this time that external directors do not
work," he told Reuters. "It's inconceivable not to define
independence at the level of other foreign markets after this
case," he said, noting how the New York Stock Exchange has
strict rules on who can be an external director.
President Takayama, who will head the teams reviewing
governance and reconstruction, vowed last week to set Olympus on
a path to revival, even as investigations into it proceed both
at home and abroad.
ON-SITE INVESTIGATION
Japan's securities regulator, the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission (SESC), has launched an on-site probe of
Olympus to uncover details of its loss cover-up scheme, the
Nikkei said on Tuesday.
The SESC will ask Olympus to submit in-house financial
documents about past mergers and acquisitions, and will examine
the processes in which investment losses were moved off the
company's balance sheet, the daily reported.
Olympus spokesman Yoshiaki Yamada said on Tuesday he was
unable to comment on the investigations.
The company's former president, Masatoshi Kishimoto,
however, has told a third-party investigative panel he was
unaware of efforts to hide losses when he was at the helm from
1993-2001, a key period in the saga, media reported.
The panel, set up by Olympus and due to report its findings
early next month, believes a 30 billion yen ($384
million)overseas investment fund that appeared on the company's
books for the first time in 2000 was a so-called "tobashi"
scheme designed to conceal losses, the Mainichi Shimbun daily
said.
Olympus has admitted to using some unusual M&A deals and
accounting tricks to hide investment losses that media reports
have estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars.
One focus will be the company's actions around the 2000-01
fiscal year, when Japan switched to market-value accounting and
when many companies were forced to come clean on losses from
so-called "zaitech" investment schemes.
These were popular in the late 1980s, but saddled many firms
with huge investment losses when the "bubble economy" burst at
the end of that decade.
"We settled our losses appropriately with special charges,"
Kishimoto was quoted as telling the Mainichi, pointing to a
16.9 billion yen write-off in the year to March 2000 to cover
latent losses on investments. "I have not been involved in any
cover-up of losses."
Takayama, who took over after Tsuyoshi Kikukawa resigned
over the scandal, said last week that former Olympus directors
would also be held to account for any responsibility in the
scandal.
($1 = 78.1200 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Yoko Kubota in
Tokyo, and Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Writing by Edmund
Klamann; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)