* Panasonic, Samsung to seek capital tie with Olympus
-newspaper
* Another Japanese firm also may make proposal -paper
* Sony, Fujifilm among others also interested
(Adds details, background)
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Panasonic Corp
and South Korea's Samsung Electronics have
each decided to propose capital ties with disgraced medical
equipment maker Olympus Corp, the Mainichi newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
Other firms are already jostling to partner with Olympus,
which has a 70 percent share of the global market for diagnostic
endoscopes. Fujifilm Holdings Corp has proposed an
alliance while medical equipment maker Terumo Corp has
said it wants to strengthen ties.
Electronics giant Sony Corp is also interested,
sources have said.
Still another Japanese firm, which was not identified, is
also soon set to make a proposal to Olympus, which is looking to
shore up its finances after a $1.7 billion accounting fraud
severely depleted its net assets, the newspaper said.
A Panasonic spokesman said the company was checking the
report and had no immediate comment. Samsung declined to
comment.
Olympus is unlikely to respond quickly to any approaches.
Olympus's president has said any decision on alliances should be
made by a new management team, due to chosen at a shareholders'
meeting in April.
The accounting scandal erupted after Olympus fired its
British chief executive Michael Woodford on Oct. 14, prompting
him to blow the whistle on the firm's dubious bookkeeping.
Since then, Olympus has admitted to having used improper
accounting tricks to conceal massive investment losses, and is
under investigation by law enforcement agencies in Japan,
Britain and the United States.
Olympus shares have fallen by half since the scandal
surfaced, leaving it with a market capitalisation of just $4.5
billion.
However, the company is being supported by major Japanese
shareholders, who prefer bringing in an equity partner rather
than selling the whole company or its assets.
($1=76.3 yen)
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Richard Pullin)