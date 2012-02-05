TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's troubled Olympus Corp
said on Sunday it will hold an extraordinary
shareholders meeting on April 20, when it is expected to seek
approval of a new management team.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment is struggling to
emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal and is continuing
operations under a hobbled board, of which six members,
including company president Shuichi Takayama, plan to quit by
April.
Fujifilm Holdings, Sony Corp and Panasonic
are among firms speculated to be potential partners for
Olympus.
Takayama said on Jan. 18 that his company had not been in
specific talks with any of those firms and that Olympus would
wait until after a management overhaul in late April to bring in
a potential strategic partner.
Olympus has said it plans to announce its October-December
third quarter earnings results on February 13.
The April meeting is for shareholders as of Feb. 20.
