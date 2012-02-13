(Adds dropped quote marks at the end of paragraph 4)
By Chris Gallagher and James Topham
TOKYO, Feb 13 Scandal-hit Olympus Corp on
Monday forecast a $410 million full-year loss due largely to its
ailing camera operations, but strength in its endoscope business
suggested its core division would emerge from the debacle
unscathed and its president said it might try to go it alone
without seeking outside capital.
The Japanese maker of cameras and medical equipment
has been considering alliance offers to shore up its finances
after a $1.7 billion accounting scandal severely depleted its
assets, with Sony, Fujifilm, Terumo
and South Korea's Samsung Electronics believed to be
among possible suitors.
"Given the nature of the (endoscope) business, there are
limited competitors and the scandal hasn't had a huge impact on
the business," said Yasuo Sakuma, a portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset.
"The question is how aggressive potential bidders
will be. Sony may be the most aggressive as new CEO (Kazuo)
Hirai has said explicitly that medical services will be a new
focus. Fujifilm may be a bit reluctant as they could have
anti-trust problems."
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama reiterated on Monday that
any decision on tie-ups must wait until the installation of new
management after its annual shareholders' meeting in
April , and added that pressing on without boosting
capital was also an option.
"I think it's a possibility," Takayama told reporters, when
asked if it was an option to not receive a capital injection and
instead move ahead independently by accumulating profit.
Olympus said it now expects a 32 billion yen ($412 million)
net loss for the financial year ending March 31, hit in large
part by impairment losses in its ailing camera business and tax
asset writedowns.
That compared with a 3.87 billion yen net profit in the
prior year, and its previous forecast for an 18 billion yen
profit that it withdrew in the wake of the scandal.
For its October-December third quarter, Olympus, which holds
a 70 percent share of the global market for diagnostic
endoscopes, reported a 756 million yen net loss, compared with a
2.04 billion yen net profit in the same period a year earlier.
ENDOSCOPE BUSINESS
In a sign that its core endoscope business may survive the
scandal untarnished, operating profit in its medical systems
business rose 7 percent year-on-year to 18.87 billion yen during
the quarter, having recovered from disaster-related supply
disruptions earlier in the year.
By contrast, its imaging systems division, which includes
its camera business, booked a quarterly operating loss of 3.56
billion yen.
Overall group operating profit dipped 13 percent to 8.42
billion yen in October-December.
In December, Olympus filed five years' worth of corrected
earnings statements to iron out its accounts and said that as of
the end of September net assets had dwindled to 46 billion yen,
from a restated 225 billion yen in March 2007.
As of end-December, Olympus had an equity ratio of 4.4
percent, compared with about 30 percent for its rivals.
The accounting scandal erupted when Olympus fired its
British chief executive Michael Woodford on Oct. 14, after he
raised concerns about dubious book-keeping.
Since then, Olympus has admitted it used improper accounting
to conceal massive investment losses under a scheme that began
in the 1990s. It remains under investigation by law enforcement
agencies in Japan, Britain and the United States.
Olympus is banking on the April 20 shareholder meeting to
mark a turning point in the scandal, with at least six of its
11-member board, including Olympus President Shuichi Takayama,
set to resign and be replaced by shareholder vote.
The meeting is expected to be a lively one. It is the first
such gathering for shareholders since the scandal wiped out
about half of Olympus' market value, and Woodford himself has
said he plans to attend.
On Monday, the stock finished up 0.4 percent at 1,282 yen,
against a 0.6 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei
average.
