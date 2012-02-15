Feb 16 - Tokyo prosecutors plan to investigate former
Olympus Corp executives for their alleged role in a
cover-up of investment losses, the Nikkei business daily said.
Ex-President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former Executive Vice
President Hisashi Mori, and former auditor Hideo Yamada will
face questioning by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors
Office's special investigations unit to determine whether they
acted in violation of the Financial Instruments and Exchange
Law, the paper said.
According to those familiar with the investigation, Mori and
Yamada are suspected of orchestrating a scheme to hide nearly
100 billion yen ($1.28 billion) in investment losses at Olympus,
the daily added.
The alleged accounting maneuver involves shifting the losses
off the books to domestic and overseas investment funds starting
in the year ended March 1999, the Nikkei said.
Olympus allegedly provided false information in its
financial statements for fiscal 2006 to 2010 by inflating the
value of corporate buyouts to plug the hole created by the
securities losses and Kikukawa, who became president in 2001,
was reportedly aware of the details of the cover-up, the paper
said.
Three former brokerage employees who were well-acquainted
with Mori and Yamada reportedly advised the Olympus executives
about the financial arrangements and helped to register overseas
funds, the business daily said.
Tokyo prosecutors, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department,
and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission jointly
raided Olympus headquarters and other sites in December and
prosecutors have sifted through the seized data to build a case,
the Nikkei said.