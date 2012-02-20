Feb 21 Olympus Corp plans to
promote executive officer Hiroyuki Sasa as president in April,
the Japanese business daily the Nikkei said.
Sasa, who has worked as head of development as well as
marketing at subsidiary Olympus Medical Systems Corp, will be
appointed president on April 20 on his approval as director at
an extraordinary shareholders meeting the same day, the paper
reported.
Battered by an accounting scandal, Olympus believes
rebuilding efforts will be better served by tapping an insider
well-versed in its mainstay medical equipment business, the
business daily said.
Earlier this month, Japanese police and prosecutors arrested
seven men, including former president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and
ex-bankers over a $1.7 billion accounting fraud.
Last month, Olumpus had announced that Shuichi Takayama
would step down as president to take responsibility for the
company's cover-up of investment losses, the Nikkei reported.
An in-house nominating committee subsequently launched a
search for his replacement, considering both internal and
outside candidates, the daily said.
The new chairman is expected to be from main lender Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc, the paper reported.
The board is also set to be overhauled, with independent
directors to constitute more than half of the members, the
business daily said.