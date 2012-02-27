* Olympus insider & ex-banker seen taking top board posts
* Foreign investors fear banks will control boardroom
* New management's view on potential alliances in focus
TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Olympus Corp
is expected to unveil a new board of directors as early
as Monday, part of efforts to recover from a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud, but the new line-up is likely to disappoint
the firm's major overseas investors.
The existing, disgraced Olympus board meets on Monday and is
set to consider an outside panel's recommendations for a new
slate of candidates to replace it, with local media tipping a
company veteran to become its next president and an ex-banker
from its main lender to become chairman.
This would fall short of foreign shareholders' demands for
fresh, outside talent in these key positions and could also
stoke fears among some investors that Olympus' creditors will
use the chairman's role to call the shots in the boardroom.
U.S.-based Indus Capital has said creditors such as Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp, Olympus's main lender and a unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), could push
Olympus into a big, dilutive sale of new equity.
Olympus's balance sheet has been weakened by the fraud, used
to hide investment losses from its investors for 13 years before
it was uncovered in October. But Indus and a few others believe
it can recover without a big new share issue.
Domestic media have reported that Olympus will promote
executive officer Hiroyuki Sasa to president and sources have
told Reuters that Yasuyuki Kimoto will be nominated as chairman
-- the two most important positions in a new board line-up which
would go before shareholders at a meeting set for April 20.
Kimoto is a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and
is president of Japan Research Institute, an SMFG think-tank.
Sasa had worked as head of development as well as marketing
at Olympus Medical Systems Corp, the group's medical equipment
business which accounts for most of its profits. Olympus
dominates the global market for diagnostic endoscopes.
The new team's views on equity tie-ups will be in focus.
Olympus has been considering alliance offers to shore up its
finances, with the likes of Japanese electronics firms Sony
and Fujifilm believed to be among suitors.
But current President Shuichi Takayama reiterated this month
that any tie-up decisions must wait until after the April
shareholder meeting. He has also suggested that going it alone
without seeking outside capital was an option.
Shares of Olympus, which have lost nearly half their value
since former chief executive Michael Woodford blew the whistle
on the scandal, last traded down 1.4 percent at 1,400 yen.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Mark Bendeich)