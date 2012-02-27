* Foreign investors fear banks will control boardroom
* Takayama: foreign investors didn't propose alternatives
* New 11-person board to include six outside directors
* Proposed lineup is 'utterly wrong' - ex-CEO Woodford
* Management's view on potential alliances in focus
* President-nominee Sasa promises restructuring
(Adds Southeastern comment in paragraph 5 and 6)
By Tim Kelly and Chris Gallagher
TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Olympus Corp
proposed a new board of directors on Monday in an
effort to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, but the
line-up could face a hostile reception from foreign investors
when it goes to a shareholder vote.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment said it had
nominated an insider, executive officer Hiroyuki Sasa, to become
president and former banker Yasuyuki Kimoto as chairman, subject
to approval at its April 20 shareholders' meeting.
Kimoto was formerly an executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp, Olympus's main lender and a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc (SMFG). He is now president of
Japan Research Institute, an SMFG think-tank.
That falls short of major foreign shareholders' demands for
fresh, outside talent in these two key positions and could also
stoke fears among some investors that Olympus' creditors will
use the chairman's role to call the shots in the boardroom.
"We are extremely disappointed with the composition of the
proposed board," Josh Shores, senior analyst and principal at
Southeastern Asset Management, one of the largest foreign
investors in Olympus, said.
"While suggestions that the board be entirely new
individuals, with a split chairman and CEO role have been taken
into account, the clear creditor orientation of the board is
unacceptable," he said in a statement.
Olympus also nominated as a board member Hideaki Fujizuka, a
former executive of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, which is
another Olympus creditor and a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group Inc.
Current Olympus President Shuichi Takayama told a news
conference that shareholders, including foreign investors, had
not proposed alternative board candidates.
Olympus noted that the new 11-person board would include six
outside directors, more than the current three. None of the
existing board members have been re-nominated.
Olympus itself is suing for mismanagement five of its eight
internal directors, including Takayama, and one of its three
external directors, leaving it in a vacuum until the new board
takes over after the April shareholders meeting.
The company has not nominated a CEO and declined to say
whether Sasa or Kimoto would take on the position. The CEO's
role is usually held by either the president or the chairman.
"According to Japanese tradition, you must have strong
support from your main bank, and I think they needed (Kimoto) to
be able to ask for the continuous support of Mitsui Sumitomo,"
said Yuuki Sakurai, head of fund manager Fukoku Capital.
"We know that some foreign investors are not in line with
those ideas, but having said that, they have one man that is
from Olympus and one who is from the supporting financial side,
so to the Japanese point of view that is a good balance."
NEW EQUITY?
Foreign shareholder Indus Capital has said creditors such as
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking could push Olympus into a big, dilutive
sale of new equity, which would be a comfort for lenders but not
necessarily for existing shareholders.
Indus and Southeastern Asset Management, both U.S.-based,
are the two largest non-Japanese investors in Olympus.
"Looking at capital raising, to have a representative of the
bank there as the chairman will only frustrate and alienate any
independent foreign shareholder, and I'm sure shareholders in
Japan," said former Chief Executive Michael Woodford, who was
fired in October after he raised concerns about the firm's
dubious book-keeping.
"It's completely and utterly wrong," he told Reuters by
telephone from London.
Olympus's balance sheet has been weakened by the fraud, used
to hide investment losses from its investors for 13 years before
it was uncovered in October. But Indus and a few others believe
it can recover without a big new share issue.
Sasa had worked as head of development as well as marketing
at Olympus Medical Systems Corp, the group's medical equipment
business which accounts for most of its profits. Olympus
dominates the global market for diagnostic endoscopes.
By contrast, its ailing camera business as well as tax asset
writedowns have dragged Olympus into the red, with the company
forecasting a 32 billion yen ($397 million) net loss in the
financial year ending March 31.
"We will carry out a thorough restructuring and tackle
loss-making businesses," Sasa told the news conference. "We will
look at our business portfolio and investment including possible
sales of businesses ... I want to put Olympus back on a sound
financial footing."
The new team's views on equity tie-ups will be in focus.
Olympus has been considering alliance offers to shore up its
finances, with the likes of Japanese electronics firms Sony
and Fujifilm believed to be among suitors.
But Takayama reiterated this month that any tie-up decisions
must wait until after the April shareholder meeting. He has also
suggested that going it alone without seeking outside capital
was an option.
Sasa said the company would come up with a business strategy
before considering capital tie-ups, and that its project team
was still mulling a restructuring plan.
He added that he was unaware of any proposals from other
companies for capital tie-ups.
Shares of Olympus, which have lost nearly half their value
since Woodford blew the whistle on the scandal, closed down 3.3
percent at 1,373 yen ahead of the announcement.
($1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Mayumi Negishi and James Topham;
Editing by Mark Bendeich and Alex Richardson)