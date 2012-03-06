March 7 Tokyo prosecutors will issue fresh arrest warrants against former Olympus Corp president Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and three others, in connection with the company's cover-up of investment losses, Japanese business daily the Nikkei said.

Kikukawa and two other former Olympus officials, Hisashi Mori and Hideo Yamada, as well as one-time Nomura Securities broker Akio Nakagawa, will be rearrested as soon as Wednesday, the daily said.

The Tokyo Public Prosecutors Office's special investigations unit will charge the accused with inflating Olympus' net worth in financial statements for fiscal 2006 and 2007, the daily said.

The new arrest warrants come after suspicions were raised that the offenders also falsified financial statements for fiscal 2008 and beyond, Nikkei said.

On Tuesday, Japan's securities watchdog became the latest authority to file a criminal complaint against Olympus, some former executives and outside advisers, over the company's $1.7 billion accounting fraud. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)