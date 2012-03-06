March 7 Tokyo prosecutors will issue fresh
arrest warrants against former Olympus Corp president
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and three others, in connection with the
company's cover-up of investment losses, Japanese business daily
the Nikkei said.
Kikukawa and two other former Olympus officials, Hisashi
Mori and Hideo Yamada, as well as one-time Nomura Securities
broker Akio Nakagawa, will be rearrested as soon as Wednesday,
the daily said.
The Tokyo Public Prosecutors Office's special investigations
unit will charge the accused with inflating Olympus' net worth
in financial statements for fiscal 2006 and 2007, the daily
said.
The new arrest warrants come after suspicions were raised
that the offenders also falsified financial statements for
fiscal 2008 and beyond, Nikkei said.
On Tuesday, Japan's securities watchdog became the latest
authority to file a criminal complaint against Olympus, some
former executives and outside advisers, over the company's $1.7
billion accounting fraud.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)