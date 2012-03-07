* Comes after prosecutors arrested executives last month
* Securities watchdog filed criminal complaint day before
* Watchdog to also recommend Olympus be fined - Nikkei
* Listing status unaffected by latest charges - TSE
TOKYO, March 7 Tokyo prosecutors on
Wednesday charged Olympus Corp and six key figures in
the $1.7 billion accounting fraud at the camera and endoscope
maker, tightening their case in the investigation of one of
Japan's biggest corporate scandals.
Prosecutors charged ex-chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former
executive vice-president Hisashi Mori and former auditor Hideo
Yamada with inflating the company's net worth in financial
statements for the fiscal years ended March 2007 and 2008, in
violation of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.
Also charged were former bankers Akio Nakagawa, Nobumasa
Yokoo and Taku Hada, prosecutors said in a statement.
The six were arrested in February on suspicion of filing
false financial statements to help hide huge investment losses
through complex takeover deals at the company. Prosecutors did
not charge a seventh person they arrested last month.
"We take these charges very seriously and will continue to
strengthen our corporate governance," Olympus said in a
statement. "We again express our deep apologies to shareholders,
investors, business partners, customers and other related
parties for causing trouble."
Prosecutors on Wednesday also rearrested Kikukawa, Mori,
Yamada and Nakagawa on suspicion of also submitting false
financial statements for the fiscal years ended in March 2009,
2010 and 2011.
In Japan it is common for prosecutors to re-arrest suspects
under new but related counts. They must decide within 20 days
whether the suspects are to be formally charged over the fresh
allegations.
Japan's securities watchdog on Tuesday requested that
prosecutors file criminal charges against the individuals
involved in the scandal and the company itself.
Under the charges, Olympus executives could face up to 10
years in prison, or a fine of up to 10 million yen (about
$125,000), lawyers have said.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC)
will also recommend the Financial Services Agency, a government
agency overseeing banking, securities and insurance, fine the
company more than 100 million yen ($1.2 million) for false
accounting, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
The Tokyo Stock exchange said the latest charges would not
affect the company's current listing status. In January, the
exchange said Olympus could keep its listing but that it would
be placed on a "security on alert" list of companies seen
needing to urgently improve their internal management.
The scandal erupted in October when former chief executive
Michael Woodford was fired by the Olympus board after he
questioned the company's dubious bookkeeping.
Since then, Olympus has admitted it used improper accounting
to conceal massive investment losses under a scheme that began
in the 1990s. The firm is under investigation by law enforcement
agencies in Japan, Britain and the United States.
In December, it filed five years worth of corrected earnings
statements to account for the scandal.
Olympus itself is suing for mismanagement five of its eight
internal directors, including current President Shuichi
Takayama. The company has proposed a new board of directors as
it tries to recover from the scandal, subject to approval at a
shareholders' meeting next month.
Shares of Olympus, which have lost about half of their value
since the scandal broke, closed down 1.1 percent at 1,286 yen on
Wednesday afternoon, compared with a 0.6 percent decline in the
broader market.
($1 = 80.7350 Japanese yen)
